StrongHands 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $455,228.05 and approximately $22.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,698,020,281 coins and its circulating supply is 17,284,825,927 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars.

