Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 94.6% in August

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Studio City International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Shares of MSC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.