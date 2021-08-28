Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 342,802 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 214,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64,645 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONEM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

