Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 15,086 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.