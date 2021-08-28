Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 168,295 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 623.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,295 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of 908 Devices worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $204,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,064,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,635,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $79.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $973.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

