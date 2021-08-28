Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,327 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

FANG stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

