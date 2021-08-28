Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 41.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $159,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

