Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,412 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Weibo worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Weibo by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Weibo by 289.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ WB opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

