Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -660.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.