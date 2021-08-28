Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of JOYY worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JOYY by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth $45,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

YY opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.