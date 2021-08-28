Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ballard Power Systems worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 159,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 154,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 315,793 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

BLDP opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

