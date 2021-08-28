Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.41 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $49.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

