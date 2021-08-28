Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.