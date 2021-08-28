Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,020 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,208 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

