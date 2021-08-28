Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.85 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.