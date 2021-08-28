Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

