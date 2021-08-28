Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

