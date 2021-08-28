Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $21.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.