Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $21.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40.

