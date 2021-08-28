Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.40. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.