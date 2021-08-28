Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

