Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

