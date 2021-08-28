Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of RHP opened at $82.22 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

