Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $9.60 Million in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 240,226 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 205.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2,304.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

DDD stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

