Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of HUTCHMED worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 44.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

