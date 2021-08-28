Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of 360 DigiTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 36.45%. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

