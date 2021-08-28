Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 53,788 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

