Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of RXRX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $42.81.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
