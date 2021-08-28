Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of RXRX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

