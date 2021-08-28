Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 6.83% of Calyxt worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calyxt by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calyxt by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95. Calyxt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

