Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE:WRI opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

WRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.