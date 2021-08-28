Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,985 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Terreno Realty worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

