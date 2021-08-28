Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,737 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SL Green Realty worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.