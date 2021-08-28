Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,608 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 10.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 720,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 82.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

