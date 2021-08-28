Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 259,229 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Yamana Gold worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.47 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

