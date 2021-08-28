Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,783 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of FS KKR Capital worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 275,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 148,496 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,952 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSK stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

