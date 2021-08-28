Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $22.45 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.