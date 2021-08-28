Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,526 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

SHYG opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

