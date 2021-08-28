Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,804 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $201,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

