Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 69,410 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 69,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,259 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 235,378 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 185.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

