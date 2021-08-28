Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,263 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA opened at $184.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.39 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.20. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.