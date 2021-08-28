Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,582 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

