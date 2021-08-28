Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 90,257 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of GFL Environmental worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $4,804,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $4,785,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.