Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Daqo New Energy worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 205.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

