Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of STORE Capital worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

