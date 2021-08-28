Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Hercules Capital worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.