Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $233,449.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

