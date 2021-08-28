Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Sun Life Financial worth $55,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

