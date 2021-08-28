Sun (New) (SUN) Hits One Day Volume of $16.90 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $157.94 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.