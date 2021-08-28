SUN (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00136751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00150823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.72 or 0.99984968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01002736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.31 or 0.06652709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

