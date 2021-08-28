Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,941,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 75,247 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 318,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

SHO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

