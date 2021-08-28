Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sunwin Stevia International stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 311,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Sunwin Stevia International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

