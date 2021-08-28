Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sunwin Stevia International stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 311,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Sunwin Stevia International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.